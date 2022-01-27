Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 24.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 39.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,481,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,175,000 after buying an additional 159,718 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

