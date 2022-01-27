Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 16,896 Shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.98% of Bank of Princeton worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 0.9% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

BPRN opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $203.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

