Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 22,715 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

