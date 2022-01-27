Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.26. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.