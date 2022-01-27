Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of NeoGenomics worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEO opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

