Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of ALLETE worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,418,000 after purchasing an additional 720,267 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 191,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after purchasing an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

