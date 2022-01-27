Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,834 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 145,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of TripAdvisor worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

TRIP opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.