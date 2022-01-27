Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Watts Water Technologies worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.