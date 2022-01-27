Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

