Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 321.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,495 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Hostess Brands worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at about $350,000.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

