Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

