Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.18 Million Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of SYNNEX worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,996,000 after buying an additional 73,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after buying an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after buying an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,557,000 after buying an additional 90,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,205 shares of company stock valued at $444,610. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $130.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

