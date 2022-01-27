Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,347 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,733,004,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

