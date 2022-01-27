Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,095 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Travel + Leisure worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 196,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.19 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 60.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

