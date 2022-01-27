Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,937 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 9.74% of CF Bankshares worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CF Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities analysts forecast that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.