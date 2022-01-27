Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.70 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 401,293 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 77,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

