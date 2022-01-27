Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.96 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of NOV worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NOV by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,868,000 after acquiring an additional 900,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NOV by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NOV by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NOV by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after acquiring an additional 577,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

