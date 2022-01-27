Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Capri worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 23.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Capri by 32.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Capri by 188.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

NYSE CPRI opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

