Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of TransUnion worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in TransUnion by 209.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $129,027,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

TRU stock opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

