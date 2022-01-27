Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.81 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Avient worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avient by 52.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Avient during the second quarter worth about $351,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $50.89 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

