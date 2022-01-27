Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Woodward worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

WWD stock opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

