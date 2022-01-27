Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 115.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.