Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of SEI Investments worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

