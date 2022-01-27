Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,832 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Perficient worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 117.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,072 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Perficient by 74.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,657 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Perficient by 57.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 107,148 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

