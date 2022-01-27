Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of TEGNA worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 62.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 61.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

