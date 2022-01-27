Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,961 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Qualys worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qualys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $637,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,434 shares of company stock worth $40,483,774 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

