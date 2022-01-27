Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 14,513 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,513 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of United Bankshares worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSI opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

