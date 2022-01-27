Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 208,039 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of RingCentral worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $157.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.80 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.10.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

