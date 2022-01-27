Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,155 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

PB stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.