Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 25,546 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,546 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Landstar System worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $157.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average is $166.48.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

