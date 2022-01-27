Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,686 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Zscaler by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 1.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.32.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $226.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -104.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,492. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

