Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,880 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Insight Enterprises worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $206,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

