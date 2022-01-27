Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,136 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of OGE Energy worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after buying an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

