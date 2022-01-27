Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,140 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Meritage Homes worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,925,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $108.30. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.