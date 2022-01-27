Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 64,589 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64,589 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.77% of Digimarc worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Digimarc by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Digimarc by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMRC opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.23. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

