Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 671 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $183.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.34. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.