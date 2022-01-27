Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.94 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

