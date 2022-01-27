Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Radian Group worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Radian Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Radian Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after buying an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Radian Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,819,000 after buying an additional 472,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 496,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 148,927 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

