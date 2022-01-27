Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,510,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $136.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.38.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

