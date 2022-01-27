Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 774,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.37% of ATI Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

ATIP stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

