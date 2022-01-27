Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $224.51 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $220.04 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

