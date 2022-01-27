Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.44% of Vital Farms worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $636.42 million, a P/E ratio of 131.58 and a beta of -0.03.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

