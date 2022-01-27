Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.92 Million Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.20% of Steelcase worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 840.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 527.32%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.