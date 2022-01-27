Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,660 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of United States Cellular worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 945,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 49,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of USM opened at $29.77 on Thursday. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

