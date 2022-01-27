Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.24 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $137,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

STC opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.65%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.