Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

