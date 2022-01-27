Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.72 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSV. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FirstService by 11.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in FirstService by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 3.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FirstService by 15.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $158.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.85 and its 200 day moving average is $187.28. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $133.75 and a 1 year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

