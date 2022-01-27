Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

NYSE BC opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.31. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

