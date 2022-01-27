Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

