Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $3.09 Million in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 317,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,464,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,037,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

HERA opened at $9.73 on Thursday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

